Teenage Turbulence

Time and space, especially since the pandemic hit the world, seem to have held little stability along the way. The period witnessed an entire generation of pre-teens transitioning into teenage, develop a rabid technological dependence. In his latest novel Deviants (Tranquebar; ₹799), Santanu Bhattacharya brings in three generations of queer men in India who ‘deviate’, among whom stands 17-year-old Vivaan, a teenager grappling with his sexuality in the urban metropolis of Bengaluru.

Vivaan’s is one of the voices that Bhattacharya’s novel starts with, quite literally. His narration is in the form of voice notes, bringing in an epistolary medium that stays true to what a present-day teen’s actions would be; instead of writing as a form of journalling, Vivaan’s phone recordings ramble. As a teen living in Bengaluru, his narration and diction are very true to his context in terms of age and space.

It is easy to wonder about the process behind this; Bhattacharya’s response is one of modest accomplishment, “That was one of the biggest challenges in this novel. I’d never seen Gen Z lingo done right in adult fiction. It’s either a parody or a caricature. In fact, I think teens are portrayed very sloppily in adult fiction, in general. They’re always presented through an older person’s lens, which makes the depiction either dismissive, or patronising, or both. I’m lucky that I know a lot of young people, I hang out with some. And I don’t think I’m that old myself, ha! I also watched hours worth of Gen Z reels to understand their issues, their sense of humour, what excites them, etcetera. It didn’t feel like work at all. It was a lot of fun.”