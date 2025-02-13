Bengaluru clerics warn against wheelies, wrongful assembly during Shaban

BENGALURU: With the Muslim festival of Shaban falling on Thursday, scholars, leaders and maulvis held special sermons in over 400 masjids across Bengaluru, and issued warning that police would be informed in case of wrongful assembly, and performing dangerous acts like wheelies.

Syed Ashraf, philanthropist and former political secretary of former prime minister VP Singh, said popping wheelies on roads and flyovers is not only harmful to those doing the stunts but also to other motorists. “We will call the police and get FIRs registered,” said Ashraf.

He said communication has been sent to the community across Bengaluru, to inform local police if they see gangs roaming around at night during prayers. Chief priest of Jamia Masjid, City Market, Maqsood Imran Rashadi said since last week, sermons have been given and appeals made to youngsters not to indulge in performing wheelies, triple riding or be a public nuisance.

“Roaming around in gangs, making a noise and disturbing members of other religions cannot be tolerated as this brings a bad name to the community. Elders are advised to discipline their youths and boys at home, or face the consequences,” he said.