Bengaluru Metro fare hike sparks outrage as commuters face unexpected increases

BENGALURU: Metro commuters continue to demand a rollback of the steep increase in fare with countless individuals reiterating the hike has not shot up by an average of 46% but almost or more than double the fare.

Meanwhile, Metro officials are also clueless as to what was going wrong with the high fares being charged for different trips as they reiterate that the maximum hike cannot overshoot 50 percent.

Internal analysis revealed that the casual slotting of stations in different slabs by rounding off kilometres in the past was the reason for the present chaos. A source revealed, “The fare fixation committee has slotted the slabs with even a 0.1 km taken into consideration. For instance, in the past, a station with 10.2 km was placed in the 10 km slab.

Now it falls in the next slab. Hence, in addition to the hike introduced, those commuting to this station will have an added hike as it moves up the slab structure. What we have done now is actually the accurate slab in which it needs to be slotted.”

Another official said, “When we launched Metro in 2011, there were few stations to reckon with. So under the Metro Act, BMRCL fixed the fare based on the addition of stations. It was only in 2017 after the launch of Phase-I that we created the km-based fare structure.”

This reporter travelled from Cubbon Park Metro station to Swami Vivekananda Metro station on Monday and the fare came to Rs 36. The previous fare was just Rs 19. A senior Metro official said there is some error as the revised fare needs to be Rs 30 only!

BMRCL MD Maheshwar Rao said, “We are trying to analyse what is happening. It will take us a couple of days to understand the right picture.” He also said BMRCL would have a rethink on the discount removed on the purchase of QR tickets due to public demand.