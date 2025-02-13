BIFFes to feature over 200 films from 60 countries

BENGALURU: The 16th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will feature over 200 films from around 60 countries. The film festival, under the theme ‘Universal Peace in Diversity’, begins on March 1.

Chairman of the festival core committee and Secretary to the Department of Information and Public Relations, BB Cauvery, said that BIFFes will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with renowned film personalities, in front of Vidhana Soudha on the evening of March 1.

BIFFes will also showcase contemporary world cinema from over 60 countries and feature various sections.

Cauvery further said that the closing ceremony will be presided over by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on March 8.

Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy president Sadhu Kokila said that film academic programmes, including interactive sessions, seminars, workshops, and master classes by experts from the film, and technology industries will be conducted daily.

On March 3, there will be five sessions on ‘The Rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Filmmaking’. Additionally, it is planned to recreate the old-style film-watching experience with tent shows, though the venue has not yet been confirmed and there are plans to introduce short films in competition categories, Kokila added.

As on February 12, 136 films have been confirmed for screening under various categories, with only five Kannada films selected for the festival. A total of 14 films will be screened in the Kannada Cinema Competition, including films in the Tulu and Kodava languages.

Renowned Polish director Krzysztof Kielowski’s six films, in Polish and French, will be screened, along with six films by acclaimed Indian director Shyam Benegal.