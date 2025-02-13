Biocon Foundation transforms Bengaluru Metro pillars into vibrant tribute to everyday heroes

BENGALURU: Biocon Foundation has unveiled a breathtaking public art spectacle, turning over 50 Metro pillars between Huskur Gate and Biocon Hebbagodi Metro Station into dazzling masterpieces of Channapatna art! This extraordinary initiative, Pillars of Bengaluru – Celebrating Everyday Champions, honours the unsung heroes who breathe life into the city – flower sellers, electricians, cobblers, doctors, nurses, musicians, scientists, IT professionals, aerospace engineers, and more.

Each pillar is a vibrant canvas showcasing the spirit of Bengaluru, capturing the essence of those who keep the city thriving. With its fusion of tradition and modernity, this project transforms the Metro corridor into an open-air gallery, celebrating the resilience, talent, and relentless spirit of Bengaluru’s people like never before.

Dr Anupama Shetty, Mission Director, Biocon Foundation, shares the vision behind this groundbreaking initiative: “Our project ‘Pillars of Bengaluru’ is a one-of-a-kind initiative that has transformed the Metro corridor between Huskur Gate and Biocon Hebbagodi into a vibrant landscape. By transforming a functional urban space into a cultural showcase, the project invokes a sense of pride and connection among citizens while offering a visually enriching experience to commuters and passersby.

This artistic endeavour re-imagines over 50 metro pillars as colourful canvases that celebrate the true spirit of Bengaluru by depicting the everyday champions who form the backbone of the city. From street vendors and auto drivers to tech professionals and artists, these illustrations bring to life the diverse community that gives Bengaluru its unique identity. The project pays tribute to such unsung individuals.”

This project isn’t just about beautification – it’s about igniting a sense of pride, connection, and admiration for the unsung individuals who make the city truly extraordinary.