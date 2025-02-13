Cinema with purpose

BENGALURU: Indian film, if it can be brought down to an industrial homogeneity, is an entity that often creates its own perils. With the Film Federation of India proverbially shooting itself in the foot by snubbing Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light for the Oscars, Bollywood on the other hand seems to have admitted a quiet death whose primary symptom is characterised by a regurgitation of old films.

With such a saturation, the discerning Indian audience is left with little hope. This is precisely the context where the need of a collective which understands cinema, art, and human necessities, is felt the most. Film clubs in B’luru, perhaps under the radars of most in the city, have been working with a common ambition to keep

cinema alive. The genesis of most of them can be traced around or after the pandemic. Vinayak Bhat, founder, Bangalore Film Forum, says, “This ‘thing’ started after the pandemic. Before the pandemic I would go to local film societies, film clubs, and not all of them come back after it. It felt that was the right moment [to start my organisation].”

Nikhil Waiker, founder, Parallel Cinema Club locates the origin of his club to a simple, communal love for cinema, saying, “There was no particular directive when it started back in March ’21. It was a bunch of friends with access to a science auditorium and we just watched films we liked. As a club, we explore themes around art, film movements, directors etc, thereby making the curation a complete unit of itself.”