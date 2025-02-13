Heartbreak Disease

We all known that depression, mental health and heart diseases are interrelated. But in reality, a broken heart can lead to cardiac issues as well. Broken heart syndrome or stress cardiomyopathy or takotsubo syndrome is a life-threatening condition whose symptoms and signs mimic a heart attack. In this condition, the lower chamber of the heart, also called as left ventricle, dilates and enlarges, and makes it pump poorly.

Though this condition has been known for decades, according to recent research there has been a sharp increase in incidence mainly in women at or above 50. The condition arises due to a sudden surge in stress hormones – mainly epinephrine – in settings of emotional or physical stress, like the death of a loved one, physical separation, or breakup.