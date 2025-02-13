Karnataka plans R&D centre to boost granite mining amid industry challenges

BENGALURU: Karnataka may soon have a dedicated R&D centre in Chamarajanagar district for skill training of personnel for granite mining.

“We have requested the state government to allot two acres of land in Chamarajanagar for the R&D centre, and they have agreed in principle,” said Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FIGSI) president Krishna Prasad, during the inauguration of ‘STONA 25’ in the city on Wednesday. He added that the industry has been going through a grind for the last decade on account of multiple reasons, and is banking on the new Central and state mining policies.

“High royalty on granite, ban on Chinese visas and closure of around 300 mines because of the old mining policy has come as a huge setback to the industry,” said Prasad. China, he said, was the “biggest market for granite from Karnataka, but now exports to the eastern neighbour have stopped after the ban on visas post the Covid-19 pandemic. This has adversely impacted our business. We are now looking at Eastern Europe for exports. Around 200-300 mines are closed for the decade because of the old industrial policy, and a similar number of lease applications are pending before the government for renewal for more than 10 years,” he said.

Ironically, Karnataka, which is known for the best quality black granite in the world, ranks fourth in granite mining in India after Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. “In Rajasthan, royalty on all stones is Rs 265 per tonne, in Karnataka the government has levied royalty ranging between Rs 600 and Rs 2,000 per tonne,” added Prasad.