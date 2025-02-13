Minor fire at Aero India show swiftly contained by fire personnel

BENGALURU: A minor fire broke out at the Aero India show at Yelahanka Air Force Station around 11 am, causing brief panic among visitors. The fire was reported in Hall E but was quickly brought under control by the fire personnel stationed at the venue.

"The flying display was going on, and the majority of the crowd was occupied with thrilling stunts. All of a sudden, we heard sirens from the fire tenders stationed at different places at the Aero Show venue, rushing towards Hall E, where we were standing and enjoying the show," said an eyewitness.

Security personnel temporarily restricted entry to Hall E as a precaution. Firefighters, who responded within minutes, stated that a short circuit was suspected to be the cause. "The fire was immediately doused without causing any harm," said one of the fire personnel at the scene.

Once officials ensured everything was under control, visitors were allowed back into the hall. While the crowd continued to cheer for the aerial stunts, many were also seen applauding the fire personnel and armed forces for their swift response. The actual cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.