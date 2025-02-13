Valentine Varieties: Things to Do on Valentine's Day in Bengaluru

Take the classic route with a menu of timeless flavours. Start with gahat ka ark or kachalu ki chaat. Relish mains like kafuli saag, attari murgh, and dhanaulti meat, paired with fresh breads. End with sweet delights like gud ke maan or jhangore ki kheer.

When: February 14

Where: LOYA at Taj West End, Race Course Road

Call: 80666 05660