Valentine Varieties: Things to Do on Valentine's Day in Bengaluru

Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day right around the corner and it’s the perfect time to celebrate it in all its forms – with your partner, friends, or even just yourself. Whether you’re planning a cosy evening, splurging on gourmet delights, or treating yourself, here are some ways to celebrate the season of love
Sweeten your day with a bite of limited-edition treats, including the strawberry jamboree with pecan shortbread, whipped cream, and strawberries. Indulge in truffle cupcakes filled with chocolate truffle, floral cupcakes, chocolate-covered strawberry brownie bites, and mini cakes with Valentine’s designs.
When: February 13 to 16
Where: Magnolia Bakery, Indiranagar
Call: 96067 46364
Embrace decadence with creamy burrata, seared lobster linguine, and harissa braised chicken, paired with desserts like cherry tart and ruby chocolate mousse cake. Complete the experience with crafted cocktails like love story and blush of love
When: Until February 26 EE
Where: Smoke House Deli, Indiranagar
Call: 080 2520 0899
This Valentine’s, indulge in chocolate dipped strawberries, creamy mushroom risotto, heart-shaped desserts, soulful live music and Cupid-inspired cocktails like coconut crush. End the night under the stars with an outdoor film and a buffet of European classics and Indian favourites.
When: February 14, 7pm
Where: MCafe, Alto Vino and Pool Side Lawns, Marriott Hotel, Whitefield
Call: 080 4943 5000
Take the classic route with a menu of timeless flavours. Start with gahat ka ark or kachalu ki chaat. Relish mains like kafuli saag, attari murgh, and dhanaulti meat, paired with fresh breads. End with sweet delights like gud ke maan or jhangore ki kheer.
When: February 14
Where: LOYA at Taj West End, Race Course Road
Call: 80666 05660
Enjoy lavish buffets, four-course meals, and live music at signature restaurants offering Italian, Oriental, Japanese, and Indian cuisines. Unwind at level 19 with skyline views, handcrafted cocktails, or surprise your loved one with rose-shaped cakes and bouquets. Relax with Valentine’s specials at Chi, The Spa, featuring treatments with soothing add-ons.
When: Until February 28
Where: Shangri-La Bengaluru, Vasanth Nagar
Call: 72290 26737
This Valentine’s, immerse yourself in a world of love and luxury with indulgent spa treatments, and thoughtful details like fresh blossoms and handcrafted confections. Enhance your day with a champagne high tea or signature cocktails by the tranquil poolside, creating unforgettable memories of romance and relaxation.
When: Until February 28
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Ashok Nagar
Call: 78751 58958
Savour the magic of opposites with pookie berry, a sweet strawberry custard donut, and pookie peri, a fiery peri-peri delight. Available in stores and online, these treats celebrate love with every bite
When: February 13 onwards
Where: All Mad Over Donuts outlets
Details: madoverdonuts.com
Give your valentine a magical evening by the poolside, surrounded by lush greenery and starlit skies. Indulge in delights like wasabi tempura, mustard baked fish, or spinach ricotta dumplings, paired with herbed pilaf and fresh breads. Conclude with strawberry brazo gitano and velvety tiramisu for a truly romantic experience.
When: February 14, 7pm
Where: Poolside, ITC Windsor, Vasanth Nagar
Call: 080 2226 9898