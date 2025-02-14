Aero India triggers jam, irks motorists in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The fourth day of Aero India 2025 brought Bengaluru to a standstill, with a massive traffic jam on Ballari Road leading to Kempegowda International Airport, stranding thousands of vehicles for more than four kilometres.

City traffic police issued advisories early in the day, urging motorists to avoid the stretch and use alternative routes due to bumper-to-bumper traffic. Despite these efforts, both the main and service roads witnessed gridlock, leaving many commuters stuck for more than three hours.

Several people who had purchased tickets to watch the air show missed the event after being caught in traffic and expressed their frustration on X. Some demanded ticket refunds, questioning the poor traffic management. Even free BMTC bus services from hotspots like failed to ease the congestion.

The traffic advisory warned airport-bound passengers to avoid National Highway 44 (Bengaluru-Ballari Road) and use alternative routes via Hebbal, Hennur, Bagalur and the south gate of the Airport. However, traffic moved at a snail’s pace, with some travellers taking nearly an hour to cover just one kilometre.

One X user vented his frustration saying he could not make it in time to see his father-in-law for one last time due to the traffic jam. The airport also issued a passenger advisory, urging travellers to plan ahead and consider alternate routes.

Another person from JP Nagar, who was excited to watch the show, could not reach the venue on time and tried to catch a glimpse from a nearby skywalk.