Blood storage units in Karnataka to get essential equipment

BENGALURU: The state government has approved a proposal to purchase essential equipment for blood storage units in all taluks of Karnataka to combat maternal mortality.

The move aims at improving the availability of Cryoprecipitate and Fresh Frozen Plasma, which help in preventing obstetric haemorrhage, one of the leading causes of maternal deaths. Such equipment will be first installed in 50 hospitals, where blood storage units are unavailable, particularly in first referral units across North Karnataka.

The government has issued a directive to the department concerned to follow the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement rules while procuring those essential equipment for blood storage units.

To improve blood storage and transfusion services, the government has sanctioned funds from Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd (KSMSCL) to purchase 147 deep freezers (- 40°C) at Rs 4.5 lakh per unit and 147 plasma thawing baths (including cryobaths) at Rs 2.2 lakh per unit.

In 2023, Karnataka recorded 518 maternal deaths, with 20% linked to obstetric hemorrhage. Despite efforts under the national health campaign to reduce maternal deaths, many women, especially those from North Karnataka, face life-threatening situations due to anemia and lack of timely blood transfusion.