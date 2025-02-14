Karnataka’s green energy goals to get Australian tech support

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s goal is to generate 40 GW of green energy in the next 10 years and Australia is going to play a major role in achieving it, said KP Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL).

He was speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Australia-India Bilateral Opportunities For Global Market Needs in the Clean Energy and Green Economy Sectors’ at the Global Investors’ Meet on Thursday. “The entire world is moving towards net zero by 2070, and we are aligned with the Paris agreement. Karnataka comes at number 3 in India with 22 GW installed capacity of renewable energy.

When we visited the University of New South Wales in Australia, we realised that the solar panels produced in China are invented in Australia. We signed an MoU with the Smart Energy Council in Australia to help us,” he said, adding that the goal in the next 10 years is to generate 40 GW of green energy. “To meet Karnataka’s demand, Australia is going to play a major role, especially in battery storage.”

Energy Minister KJ George said, “With the state producing 18,000 MW per day, the rise in demand for energy is a good sign. However, we need technology from Australia, especially in solar and battery storage.” The minister highlighted the importance of pump storage. “Currently we are producing 1,000 MW through technology, but with this, we can produce 3,000 MW of energy.”

He pointed out that the demand was low in the last 4 years due to Covid-19. “In the next one year, Karnataka will become number one in India for solar energy in terms of battery storage and electricity.”

Denise Eaton, Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner for Austrade in South Asia, said, “In 2024, the largest renewable energy delegation from Australia visited India. More than 50 companies have come to explore relationships and understand the environment.”

Malini Dutt, NSW Trade and Investment Commissioner-India, Investment NSW, emphasised that New South Wales is in the forefront of renewable innovations. “A lot of companies from New South Wales have explored their opportunities here. Sicona battery technologies is already active in this market, working with an Indian partner. There is also a separate department at NSW University called SMART, which is in talks to set-up a microfactory in recycling at the JSW plant,” she said.