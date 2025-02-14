Keyboard to transcript in 10 languages grabs eyeballs

BENGALURU: While one can learn a new language, typing in a regional Indian language has always been a challenge, with translations only offering partial help.

To address this, Kanada Phonematic has developed a 10-inch keyboard, showcased at the GIM, that allows users to get transcripts in 10 Indian languages, simply by inputting text in one language.

Officials from the company told TNIE that the aim is to encourage the use of Indian languages and make it easier for people to type directly in their native languages, without having to type in English and then translate. The keyboard is easy to use — just plug it in, and it can be connected to any device, including phones.

The keyboard is priced at Rs 2,000 and supports 10 languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

Currently, all departments, including the ones under the Karnataka government, use software where inputs are typed in English instead of Kannada letters. However, with this new tool, users can type in their preferred language and get a transcription in the desired language.