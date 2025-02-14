Man pushed off train in Bengaluru, dies

BENGALURU: The city’s railway sub-division police arrested two persons for pushing a passenger to death from the Yeshwantpur-Bidar Express on Tuesday night. The unidentified person, aged around 30, died on the spot after falling from the moving train.

The accused are S Devappa, 45, a gardener, and H Peerappa, 31, a painter. Both the accused are from Sedam in Kalaburagi district.

The two accused boarded the train at Yeshwantpur that departed at 7.15 pm on Tuesday. They were going to their hometown.

The victim, travelling in the general coach, did not find a space and tried to sit on the passage next to the toilet where both the accused were sitting. The two refused to give space to the victim and engaged in a verbal altercation with him. During the heated argument, between Yelahanka and Gauribidanur stations, the two pushed him from the speeding train. An eyewitness immediately called the police control room and reported the incident.

Railway Police rushed to the spot on Tuesday night, but were unable to trace the body as the exact location was unknown and it was dark. The body was found on Wednesday morning and kept at Victoria Hospital mortuary.

Following complaint from a 28-year-old eyewitness from Channarayapatana in Hassan, the Bengaluru Rural Railway police registered a case of murder under section 103 of the BNS. Further investigations are on.