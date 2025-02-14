Registration, test dates for SAT 2025 released

BENGALURU: The College Board announced registration deadlines for the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) for spring 2025 and exam dates for fall 2025 and spring 2026. Registration is now open globally, providing students ample time to prepare for the upcoming exams. The SAT test is widely used for college admissions in the United States.

In addition to the exam dates, the College Board is working to enhance accessibility for SAT test takers in the 2025-26 cycle by offering free official practice resources. These resources include personalised SAT practice modules available through Khan Academy, as well as six full-length mock exams accessible through the Bluebook Testing App.

To ensure all students can participate, the Board is also offering the Device Lending Initiative, which allows students without personal devices to still take the SAT. More details about the programme can be found on the SAT Device Lending page.

dates

Test dates 8 March 3 May 7 June

Registration deadline 21 Feb 18 April 22 May

Deadline for changes, cancellation 25 Feb 22 April 27 May