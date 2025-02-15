Detailed Project Report for Circular Rail in final stage

BENGALURU: The Detailed Project Report for the 287-km Circular Railway is in the final stage, and is expected to increase Bengaluru’s rail capacity, Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna said here on Friday. He also said Bengaluru’s Suburban Railway project is expected to be completed by 2027. Speaking at the valedictory of Invest Karnataka, Somanna said Bengaluru has a global image now.

For better mobility and transportation, the proposed Circular Rail project will connect Devanahalli, Doddaballapura, Malur and other places on the city’s outskirts.

Somanna said a mega railway terminal will come up at Devanahalli, and the railway network in Karnataka is expanding. “This year, the Union government has allocated Rs 7,000 crore more. By 2030, all rail routes will be electrified,’’ he added.

Somanna said Rs 12,000 crore has been allocated for Central and State projects. “We are hoping that by 2027-end, Bengaluru Suburban project will be complete,’’ he said.

He said if district centres provide land, power supply and other basic amenities on the city’s outskirts, industrial development will improve drastically. Investors has to come forward to invest in Kolar, Tumakuru, Kalyana and Kittur Karnataka regions. “Our industrial policies, both State and Central, stress on this issue,’’ he added.