JDS workers protest Metro fare hike in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Political parties continued their opposition to the fare hike by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Nearly 1,000 workers of the JDS took part in protests at different Metro stations and the CM’s Office, with the demand for a full rollback of the hike.

On Friday morning, over 400 JDS workers took part in a protest inside Freedom Park, around 11am.

They later tried to visit the Chief Minister’s office in Vidhana Soudha to stage a dharna but were stopped.

“Our workers were detained well before they reached the venue,” said HM Ramesh Gowd, former MLC and City president of JDS. Simultaneously, groups of around 150 people each, affiliated to the JDS, visited three Metro stations -- Malleswaram, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Baiyappanahalli -- to stage a dharna.

A small group of students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest outside Kempegowda Interchange Metro Station.

“They held placards and raised slogans for some time. They were not allowed inside the Metro station,” said a source.

Fare calculation updated

BMRCL on Friday updated the Fare Calculator facility on its website with the revised fares. “As soon as one visits the home page of its portal and feeds in specifics related to the boarding station and destination station, the fare is calculated automatically.