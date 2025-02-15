Power cut: Doctors suture wound using phone torch in Karnataka's Ballari

BALLARI: Close on the heels of five maternal deaths at BIMS, which sent shockwaves across the state, the government’s Super Speciality Trauma Centre in Ballari is in the news for the wrong reasons. The emergency ward witnessed a sudden power cut for about 15 minutes and the doctors attending on a patient who had met with an accident had to use mobile phone torchlight to stich up a wound which the patient had suffered, on Thursday evening, creating a panic situation at the hospital.

Lack of maintenance and shortage of staff is being blamed by the public, who are demanding strict action against the authorities.

The hospital was jointly started by the Union and state governments two years ago and from day one, there are many complaints against it.

A relative of the patient whose wound was stitched up said the former was rushed to the hospital after he met with an accident.

“Around 7 pm, there was a sudden power cut in the emergency ward. No one seemed to be bothered about the power interruption. When the doctors were approached, they came and stitched up the wound with the help of a smartphone torchlight,” he said.

“The power supply was interrupted for about 15-20 minutes, and we could see some patients on ventilators struggling to breathe. This shows how staff of government hospitals work everyday.

We urge the state and Central governments to take necessary action against such negligence by the staff,” he demaded, adding, “The government spends lakhs of rupees on the doctors’ salaries, but some of them fail to provide good treatment. We only hope that the next time, such a situation does not arise.”