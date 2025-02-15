Women shaping future of nation: President Droupadi Murmu

BENGALURU: India’s Nari Shakti (woman power) is breaking barriers and shaping the nation’s future. Every step a woman takes towards her goal is a step towards a developed India, President Droupadi Murmu said at the 10th International Women’s Conference (ICW) organized by the Art of Living International Centre on Friday.

The President highlighted how women are excelling in science, sports, politics, arts and culture, making the country proud. She said true progress requires mental strength to challenge stereotypes, and urged women to dream big, gather courage, and use their full potential.

Speaking about the impact of technology, the President noted that while advancements have improved the quality of life, preserving human values remains essential. “In today’s competitive world, we must consciously promote compassion, love and unity,” she said, emphasising that women, with their ability to lead through empathy, play a crucial role not just in their families and communities but also in fostering relationships at a global level.

The President, who inaugurated the event, appreciated the Art of Living’s efforts in education, calling it one of the greatest investments in humanity. Highlighting global challenges like climate change, she called on women to take the lead in conservation efforts and urged participants to deliberate on solutions for protecting the environment.

The conference, themed ‘Just Be’, called for balance, self-acceptance, and resilience as essential tools for navigating life’s challenges. The event was attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, former minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, and actress-MP Hema Malini.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the leader behind the IWC movement, said, “We cannot let a single tear fall from the eyes of a woman.”