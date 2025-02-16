Akshara Dasoha workers in Bengaluru demand salary hike, other benefits

BENGALURU: Ahead of the state budget, cooks and kitchen assistants under the Akshara Dasoha scheme are demanding that the Karnataka government increase their honorarium to Rs 6,000 per month and their salary to Rs 10,000, and also grant them minimum wages and statutory benefits under labour laws.

The Karnataka Samyukta Akshara Dasoha Workers’ Organisation, affiliated with All India United Trade Union Centre, urged the government to fulfill its earlier promise and address their long-pending demands in this year’s budget.

Workers from across the state mentioned that they are seeking minimum wages, Employee Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance benefits, a retirement compensation of at least Rs 2 lakh, and essential work gear such as uniforms, gloves, scarves, and aprons. Highlighting the rising cost of living, the workers stated that the Rs 3,600 monthly salary is insufficient. They demanded an immediate increase in salary to at least Rs 10,000.

K Somasekhara Yadgiri, State Secretary, AIUTUC, pointed out that the Karnataka government has included cooks and kitchen assistants in its minimum wage employment list under the 2000 Minimum Wages Act. However, he questioned why only education department workers continue to receive Rs 3,600 per month as their salary, while those in other departments earn higher wages.

The members stated that these workers are often made to take on tasks beyond their job description, and should be paid throughout the year, not just during school sessions.

In response, PM Poshan Director Sadashiva Prabhu, along with Joint Director of School Education Hasan Mohiddin and Assistant Director Manjunath, assured that a meeting with union representatives will be held next week before the budget to address their demands.