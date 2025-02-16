Rowdy-sheeter arrested for stabbing four in Indiranagar

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough, the Indiranagar police arrested a rowdy-sheeter, who had stabbed four persons within a span of a few hours, creating panic among the residents of the upscale Indiranagar. Three of his family members have also been arrested for harbouring him and misleading the police.

The accused, identified as Kadamba (23), is a resident of Jogupalya. He has six cases against him. On the night of February 8, he allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old youth, two pani puri vendors, and a motorcycle rider near 100 Feet Road.

A senior police officer told TNIE that Kadamba was booked under Section 109 ( attempt to murder ) of the BNS, while his father Suresh, elder brother Vishu, and sister were arrested for harbouring (to hide or protect someone who is wanted by the police) him and providing false information to the police.

Following multiple complaints, the police launched an investigation, analysing CCTV footage and keeping a close watch on the movements of Kadamba’s family members. Upon tracking his location near Hoskote Bus Stand, police arrested him on Saturday evening and took him into custody. His family members were later arrested for misleading the police and communicating with him about police movements, the police officer said.

The police are questioning him to find the reasons behind the attack on four persons. Further investigations are on.