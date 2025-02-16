Taxi driver booked as viral video shows stunt on moving car in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A case has been registered against two men for standing on the rear crash guard of a moving sedan, which is a taxi. Based on a video that went viral, jurisdictional Kamakshipalya traffic police registered an FIR against the car driver.

The two remained standing on the crash guard for almost a kilometre. The incident happened on the Outer Ring Road from Goraguntepalya towards Nayandahalli near Sumanahalli between 10.30 am and 10.45 am on February 8. A motorist who took the video of the incident posted it on social media and also tagged the city traffic police. Based on the car’s registration number, the police managed to trace the driver and the two others.

The driver, Kariya Manappa (21), hailing from Yadgir, has been arrested and released on station bail. The two standing on the crash guard are his friends. No action has been taken against the car owner as all the vehicle documents were intact. “Only the driver has been booked. The other two who were standing on the crash guard were warned and let off. After they were summoned, they claimed to have done it for fun,” said an officer.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday and the next day, all three were traced.

The driver was booked for rash driving on a public way (BNS 281) and endangering life or personal safety of others (BNS 125).