BWSSB imposes Rs 5000 penalty for using drinking water for 'other purposes'

BENGALURU: With the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) staring at water supply issues during Summer, the board has decided to come down heavily on any form of wasting drinking water.

It issued an order on Monday announcing a fine of Rs 5,000 on anyone using Cauvery water for non-drinking purposes such as car washing, gardening, cleaning of roads etc. Repeating the violation will incur an additional Rs 500 per day and the newly fixed Rs 5,000.

As per the prohibitory order of the board Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar,. BWSSB has banned the use of drinking water for washing vehicles, gardening, construction, water fountains, road construction or cleaning and for any purpose other than drinking in theatre and cinema halls.

This is in line with the BWSSB Act 1964, sections 33 and 34. The fine has been imposed under clause 109, it said.

The order also urges the public who spot any violation of the same to call the BWSSB call centre number 1916 and lodge a complaint against the violators. The City has a population of roughly 1.4 crore. “The order has been issued bearing in mind the need to provide drinking water for all,” the order stated.

Last week, the board issued an order fixing the price of tanker water due to allegations that tanker owners are extorting customers.

As per the BWSSB circular, if the distance is between 5 and 10 km, a 6000-litre water tanker will cost Rs 750, an 8000-litre water tanker will cost Rs 850, and a 12,000-litre water tanker will cost Rs 1200.

"It is advised to the people not to waste the water and use it with discretion," stressed the order.