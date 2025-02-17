"If you can listen to the young, you will remain relevant," says Javed Akhtar

There are many words to say about Javed Akhtar and almost certainly, all of them have been said, but few seem to do justice to his stature. Apart from the feathers of writer, lyricist, and poet in his cap, Akhtar’s enduring legacy has also had to do with the grace with which he carries himself. At a recent session at the fourth edition of Alliance Literary Festival, in Alliance University, Anekal, the audience got to witness Akhtar at his best, where he let himself flow in his characteristic wit and wisdom.

Akhtar’s grasp as a scriptwriter in Bollywood is unparalleled; for decades, his characters have lived beyond the screen in the hearts of many. What sets him apart, amongst other elements, is his ability to immerse himself into a character regardless of gender. The result is female characters who are fully formed, unlike many misogynistic representations that Bollywood often imposes. Akhtar does not recognise a gender binary, saying, “Men and women are similar in many matters; historically, women have been oppressed to believe that it is not in their rights to display emotion. But it is a lie that is now exposed. I’m happy that with every generation, women are increasingly getting into art, demanding, snatching, and getting their rights,” he says.