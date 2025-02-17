Kuruburu airlifted to Bengaluru after Patiala accident, admitted to Manipal hospital

BENGALURU: Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar, who was seriously injured in a road accident near Patiala in Punjab, was airlifted to Bengaluru on Sunday for advanced treatment. He has been admitted to Manipal Hospital, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office confirmed.

Shanthakumar, who suffered a severe spinal injury, had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Patiala since the accident three days ago. Upon learning about his condition, Siddaramaiah directed officials to arrange for his transfer to Bengaluru via air ambulance.

The Karnataka Bhavan Resident Commissioner in Delhi, Imkongla Jamir, was in constant touch with Punjab government officials and doctors in Patiala to coordinate the evacuation. Following the CM’s instructions, an air ambulance was arranged on Saturday, and a medical team, along with two assistants, ensured the farmer leader’s safe transfer.

However, an update from Manipal Hospital pertaining to Santhakumar’s condition was not shared.

Shanthakumar, who also serves as the president of the State Sugarcane Cultivators Association, was travelling with other farmer leaders to Chandigarh to attend a meeting with government officials and members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, when the accident occurred around 5 pm. He was initially shifted to a multi-specialty hospital in Patiala before being flown to Bengaluru.