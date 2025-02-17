Special cell must monitor aquifers, groundwater resources in Bengaluru: Experts

BENGALURU: Once known as ‘Garden City’, Bengaluru faced severe water scarcity last year, and is expected to encounter the same crisis this year. Experts warn that unless proper demand and groundwater management plan is implemented, the city will continue to reel under water scarcity every year.

To begin with, hydrologists point out that a dedicated groundwater cell should be created within Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), staffed with experts who can manage and monitor groundwater resources. They explain that this cell, when created, will be able to track water table levels, the health of aquifers, and areas which are over-extracted. With this data, the cell can recommend sustainable water use practices, prevent excessive depletion, and implement recharge strategies to restore aquifers.

An expert, who was previously with the state Irrigation department, explained to TNIE that areas that rely entirely on groundwater are at the highest risk of facing severe water shortage, as they have no alternative sources of supply. Moreover, areas that rely on groundwater and have dried-up lakes are among the most vulnerable, as they have no backup water sources.

“The drop in groundwater level is a natural cycle that happens every year, so the condition Bengaluru may face in the coming months is not new. However, the critical question is — whether groundwater will be entirely exhausted or some reserves will still be available,” the official emphasised.

Water conservation expert Vishwanath Srikantaiah stressed that the water crisis is primarily due to excessive groundwater extraction without sufficient recharge. “We are drawing more water than nature can replenish, leading to a steady decline in groundwater levels. The absence of a proper groundwater management plan has worsened the situation, as there are no effective measures in place to regulate usage, promote recharge, or ensure long-term sustainability,” he said.