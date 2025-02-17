Three held for stealing 2kg gold jewellery in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A hallmark section worker, along with two of his friends, escaped after stealing over 2 kg gold jewellery meant for hallmarking in Nagarathpete, in Halasuru Gate police limits. The prime accused Manish, a native of Rajasthan, was employed at the hallmarking centre in Nagarathpete. Following an investigation, the police tracked him down Rajasthan. However, his friend Mahaveer and another accomplice is still absconding.

Sources said that on January 25, the owner of the hallmarking centre filed a complaint regarding the theft and suspected Manish. Based on his complaint, the police began analysing CCTV footage, which led them to Manish’s location in Rajasthan. Manish and his friend Mahaveer were arrested on February 10 and brought back to the city for further investigation.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the hallmarking centre receives gold jewellery from various jewellery shops in the city. Manish, who worked there, had been planning the theft for the past two months, with the support of two other friends. They took the stolen gold to Rajasthan, where it was stored at a friend’s house and later sold to various jewellery shop owners, the police said. The police further added that a team of officers travelled to Rajasthan with the accused on Sunday to recover the stolen gold ornaments.