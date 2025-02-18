BBMP Chief Commissioner Girinath orders survey of drinking water units

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath announced that he has instructed to conduct a survey and submit a report on the status of clean drinking water units under the BBMP jurisdiction.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Palike chief said, “I have directed officials to survey the clean drinking water units in the eight zones of the corporation. The survey will assess the total number of units, determine how many operational, and identify any that are broken. A detailed report is expected to be submitted within a week,” he said.

He further added that tenders have been issued in all zones, and contractors have been assigned to maintain the units. With the implementation of Cauvery Phase-5 in the city, responsibility for drinking water will be transferred to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) from April 1.

Girinath mentioned that a letter has already been sent to BWSSB regarding the handing over of borewells owned by the corporation. Additionally, the clean drinking water units will also be handed over to the Water Board by April 1.

Moving forward, the Water Board will oversee all matters related to drinking water, including grants received by the corporation from the Central and State Finance Commissions for water supply. These funds will also be transferred to the Water Board.