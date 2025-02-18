Cutting Through Clutter With Linocut Printmaking

If you like making DIY projects, dabbling in different arts, or even just looking at beautiful art istic creations on social media, you may have come across videos of people carving intricate designs onto a linoleum block, and using it to create striking monochromatic or colourful prints. Several Bengalureans, having seen these popular reels, have been seeking out linocut workshops. “The videos of linocuts from Japan, and even other places in Southeast Asia have been popping up quite a bit on my Instagram. It’s becoming popular because of the novelty of it,” says Jeel Gandhi, the founder of a pharmaceutical company who recently attended a workshop after coming across it on the social media platform. She explains the appeal, saying, “In three to four hours, it allows you to decompress from the everyday hustle of life. Once you start doing it, it’s almost meditative and like you’re in a state of flow.”

Seeing a boom since mid 2024, linocut workshops typically teach how to draw a design on paper, transfer it onto a sheet of linoleum, carve it using V and U-shaped chisels, cover it in inks and transfer it onto an acid-free surface to create a print. “Once you carve the linoleum sheet, you can’t undo it or stick it back on, so it makes you very deliberate while also not allowing for a lot of perfectionism. Having those kinds of restrictions sometimes almost sets you free,” says Jyotsna, an artist and arts educator who conducts these workshops. The reveal at the end is what makes it worth it. “The most appealing thing is the surprise element...it can be a little different, or it will be rugged, and can even look more creative than the original,” says Prema Ramprasad, a retired professor and enthusiast.