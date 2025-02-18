Fake cop robs two men of gold jewellery in separate incidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old man was attacked and extorted by a miscreant masquerading as a policeman when he and his wife were talking in their car after parking it on the service road of the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway.

The incident happened near Dasappanadoddi in Bidadi around 8.30 pm on February 6, the second such robbery that evening.

The victim, G Nagesh, a resident of Medanahalli in Bidadi, filed a complaint with the police on February 13.

The accused, who was carrying a handcuff, arrived on a two-wheeler and threatened the victim with arrest for illegal activity inside the car. He also attacked Nagesh and escaped with around 21 gram of gold jewellery. The Bidadi police have registered a case.