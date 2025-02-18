KIA keeps spirit of love alive, ships 44mn roses this Valentine’s Day

BENGALURU: With Valentine’s Day driving unprecedented global demand for fresh roses, Kempegowda International Airport has set a new record, processing 44 million rose stems weighing 1,649 metric tonnes (MT) for 22 international and 38 domestic destinations this season.

This marks a remarkable 50% year-on-year surge in stems processing, and a 35% YoY increase in tonnage, reaffirming KIA’s status as India’s No. 1 airport for perishable exports for the fourth consecutive year, according to a press release from the Bengaluru International Airport on Monday.

Stating that with global demand at an all-time high, international rose shipments saw a 51% increase in tonnage and an 86% rise in stem count.