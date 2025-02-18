KIA keeps spirit of love alive, ships 44mn roses this Valentine’s Day

BENGALURU: With Valentine’s Day driving unprecedented global demand for fresh roses, Kempegowda International Airport has set a new record, processing 44 million rose stems weighing 1,649 metric tonnes (MT) for 22 international and 38 domestic destinations this season.
This marks a remarkable 50% year-on-year surge in stems processing, and a 35% YoY increase in tonnage, reaffirming KIA’s status as India’s No. 1 airport for perishable exports for the fourth consecutive year, according to a press release from the Bengaluru International Airport on Monday.
Stating that with global demand at an all-time high, international rose shipments saw a 51% increase in tonnage and an 86% rise in stem count.
The release further highlighted key destinations including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sharjah, Kuwait, Auckland, Amman, Manila, Riyadh, Colombo, and Abu Dhabi. Domestically, 1,344 MT of roses were transported — a 32% increase, with major shipments heading to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bagdogra, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Agartala, and Chandigarh.
This year, KIA also expanded its floral footprint, adding new destinations like Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Beirut, Tokyo, Bahrain, and Dammam. The journey of a rose doesn’t end at harvest—it must reach its destination in perfect bloom, no matter how far it travels. At KIA, ensuring freshness, speed, and temperature precision is paramount.
The state-of-the-art Coolport facility, equipped with real-time tracking and advanced cold chain technology, safeguards every shipment, proactively managing temperature fluctuations for seamless storage, handling, and transport, the release said adding that with faster turnaround times, enhanced security, and minimal wastage, KIA ensures that every bloom reaches its destination at peak freshness, meeting the soaring Valentine’s Day demand and keeping the spirit of love alive across the globe.