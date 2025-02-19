Closure of nine new universities evokes mixed reactions from experts in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The state cabinet sub-committee set up to study the performance and financial condition of the State’s universities deciding to recommend closure of nine of 10 new universities set up by the previous BJP regime, has evoked mixed reactions among education experts.

While some experts oppose the closure, saying the state needs more universities to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education, others opine that the very idea of having a ‘one-district-one-university’ policy is flawed and implemented hurriedly. The sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hinted at shutting down nine of 10 new universities -- Koppal, Bagalkot, Haveri, Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Nrupathunga, Mandya and the Maharani cluster, excluding Bidar.

Speaking to TNIE, development educationist VP Niranjanaradhya said, “If we look at the order to start new universities in 2022, better we close them and identify neighbourhood universities by notifying districts.”

He said the new universities “were set up hurriedly, lacking any vision and scientific basis, and were flawed and nonsensical”.

“The concept of having a school in every village holds good for school-level education. However, the policy of one-district-one-university in line with the National Education Policy 2020 doesn’t hold good for higher education as universities are centres of excellence, they need infrastructure and resources for students to learn and improve their knowledge and skills. Without providing any basic infrastructure and faculty, how can universities operate?” he questioned.

He suggested that it would be a good thing for the government to rationalise and let people know the reasons for closure, as people may take it emotionally that the current government is closing down new universities.

A former vice-chancellor, who did not wish to be named, said the starting point of opening new universities was itself rushed and done hurriedly. “With the new universities, the existing ones too were affected, especially in self-financing.