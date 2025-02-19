Customer secures reimbursement of unauthorised Rs 24.78 ATM charge

BENGALURU: An unauthorised debit of a small sum of Rs 24.78 from his savings account recently after he used the ATM of a different bank made a senior government official get it reimbursed a week later through persistent efforts with bank officials.

The official insists it was not about the money but the fact that thousands in the lower income group could similarly lose money and be unaware of how to get it refunded.

Under RBI guidelines, an account holder can withdraw cash five times a month free of charge from ATMs of their bank and thrice from other banks without any charge.

Manjunath Swamy (name changed on request) withdrew Rs 5,000 using his Canara Bank debit card from a Bank of Baroda ATM in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar on February 10 morning.

He told TNIE, “Immediately after the transaction, Rs 24.78 was deducted from my account as handling charges for using another bank. This is completely unauthorised as it was the first time I was using my debit card in a long time.”