Jokes Apart: Bengaluru Comedians on India's Got Latent Controversy
Popular comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his podcast-style interviews on his channel ‘Beer Biceps’, have landed in a boiling pot of controversy. What started as a throwaway question by Allahbadia on the duo’s 'India’s Got Latent' members-only YouTube show, has overtaken primetime debates and parliamentary sessions on the decency of his statement on parents and sex. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court strongly condemned the YouTuber’s remarks as obscene and asked him to deposit his passport with the police while preventing the filing of further FIRs and permitting him to seek police protection.
Karen Vincent, standup comedian
It was actually a party question from the Western world. Even if you call it a joke, it’s a crass one. I saw some criticising him on the basis that kids are watching, but the show is behind a paywall.You’re not forcing a child to watch it. You get snippets on Instagram. If you don’t allow your children on social media or properly supervise them, they will be fine. Otherwise, it’s bad parenting. If you blame comedians for your child, I don’t think that’s right.
Arya, influencer
This entire situation feels blown out of proportion. While what was said is inappropriate, the outrage is excessive. Holding creators accountable is important, and going as far as asking for the removal of questionable content is fair. However, the harassment of their families is completely uncalled for. We have far bigger fish to fry – Vanjram is a delicious option.
Sneha Shenoy, YouTuber
People subscribed to the content fully aware of what it offers. While I don’t appreciate some statements made in the video, the way the people involved are being hounded doesn’t sit right with me. Forcing them to erase their past work and dealing with legal cases seems like a disproportionate reaction. Conversations and constructive discussions would be a much better way to address this.
Pavana Subbarao, comedy content creator
Creative freedom is necessary but it should come with responsibility. Comedy is all about timing but in this situation the timing was way off. There’s a place and time for everything but in this case this was neither the place nor the time for such content. Creators, platforms and audience all play a very important role in shaping the entertainment space. Filing multiple FIRs and forcing content creators to delete past videos could be seen as an extreme reaction, especially if the intention was humour. It is important to call out and hold people accountable but the level of legal action could discourage many from creating content. This could lead to an environment where people are scared to express themselves rather than taking responsibility for their actions.
Falah Faisal, comedian and creator
I really loved the show. I would look forward to it every week and had written a set that I wished to have performed. Sadly, it was not to be. I really enjoy Samay’s comedy. Even though he copied the 'Kill Tony' format, he adapted it well for an Indian audience to the point where I enjoyed it more than the original. The video editor should have known better and I’m really sad to see the show go. The response is a distraction from real issues like stampedes at Kumbh and the failing economy. They want to pass some regressive laws and are only using this to justify an end.
Dr Anil Abraham, dermatologist and content creator
It wasn’t even a good joke – it lacked both comic punch and common sense. I found the specific remark crude, unoriginal, and a bit brain dead. It’s essential for influencers to realise that popularity can be a double-edged sword. Everything you say can and will be used against you. The rise can be sudden but the fall can be equally precipitous.
Ashvin Matthew, actor and comedian
The show should have had a clear age appropriate warning. In its absence, the comedians should always read the room. I personally have some topics I don’t talk about regardless of freedom of speech. A country’s right to free speech won’t protect me from some fundamentalist nutter with a knife. For example, Dr George Tiller, Salman Rushdie, and the Charlie Hebdo attack. The law allows the right of free speech and the law also allows for people to file a case on moral grounds if they are offended. And this country is filled with people who are selectively offended. Live and learn.