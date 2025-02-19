Jokes Apart: Bengaluru Comedians on India's Got Latent Controversy

Pavana Subbarao, comedy content creator

Creative freedom is necessary but it should come with responsibility. Comedy is all about timing but in this situation the timing was way off. There’s a place and time for everything but in this case this was neither the place nor the time for such content. Creators, platforms and audience all play a very important role in shaping the entertainment space. Filing multiple FIRs and forcing content creators to delete past videos could be seen as an extreme reaction, especially if the intention was humour. It is important to call out and hold people accountable but the level of legal action could discourage many from creating content. This could lead to an environment where people are scared to express themselves rather than taking responsibility for their actions.