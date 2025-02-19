Minor, poultry farm owner in custody over death of four-year-old in Bengaluru

MANDYA: The police have taken the owner of a poultry farm and a minor boy into custody, in connection with the death of a four-year-old child in Nagamangala taluk.

The police said the minor, a native of West Bengal, and Narasimha Murthy, the owner of a poultry farm in Dondemadahalli village, have been taken into custody.

Bhava Shankar, who was an acquaintance of Shashank and Lipika, also from West Bengal, who worked at the poultry farm belonging to politician Narasimha Murthy for some years, had visited them, along with his minor son on Sunday.

The minor, unaware that a single-barrel gun he saw there was real and loaded, took it for a toy gun, and pulled the trigger. Unfortunately, Shashank and Lipika’s four-year-old son Abhijit, who was playing nearby, was shot in the stomach and died en route to hospital.

As the accident had occurred due to the negligence of Narasimha Murthy, who had kept a loaded gun at the poultry farm, and based on a complaint filed by Lipika, the Nagamangala Rural police registered a case and took Murthy and the minor into custody.