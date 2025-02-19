Safeathon to raise awareness on road safety: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: With an intention to create awareness among the public about the road safety and making roads safer, State Transport Department in association with the police and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports will organise a 5-km Safeathon 2025 campaign on March 1, said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

The awareness campaign will be flagged off from Sree Kanteerava Stadium on March 1, from 5 am to 8 am. “Many private organisations and institutions have joined hands for the Safeathon. The campaign will include walking, running and cycling,” said Ramalinga Reddy, sharing details with the media here on Tuesday.

He said that the Safeathon campaign is open to all, and one can register by logging into www.saferoadskarnataka.com.

Reddy said that as part of the campaign, many awareness programs and cultural events will be organised creating awareness about road safety.

Being cautious and aware are the solutions to road safety. People must be careful while driving or walking out of the house. He called upon people to maintain the speed limits to prevent accidents and said that if the public is more alert while crossing roads and signals, we can prevent accidents and save lives.