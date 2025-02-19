Two labourers die of suspected drug overdose in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a suspected case of drug overdose, two factory workers died at Yarandahalli near Bommasandra in Surya Nagar police station limits on Monday. Another person is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Diwan Afrid Ali (27) and Ashraf Ali (34), both from Assam. The trio was staying in a rented room and worked in a nearby factory.

The incident came to light when their friend, who stays in the vicinity, went to the room on Monday evening and found one of them dead and the others immobile, even struggling to speak.

With the help of others, he shifted the two to the hospital, but one of them died on the way, police said.

Syringes sent to FSL

“The three are suspected to have taken some narcotic drugs in excess as syringes were found in the room. Both the deceased were also fully drunk. The one in the hospital also injected himself, but he was not drunk.

The syringes have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for tests. We are waiting for the postmortem report to know the possible reasons for the death,” said an officer.