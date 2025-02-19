Vice-principal, two law students held in Bengaluru for leaking LLB question paper

BENGALURU: The city cybercrime police have arrested the vice-principal of a private law college in Kolar district and two law students for allegedly leaking the LLB Contract Law 1 question paper of the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) on social media before the scheduled examination on January 23.

The accused have been identified as Nagaraj, V-P of Basava Shri Law College; his car driver, Varun Kumar, who is also a student at the same college; and Jagadish V, a student at a law college in Bangarpet.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters on Tuesday that the three leaked the question paper on social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram, for monetary gain.

According to the preliminary investigation, Nagaraj, who was one of the examiners and the custodian responsible for safeguarding the question paper that arrived at the college a day before the examination, opened the sealed question paper, took a photo and shared key points with his student Varun Kumar. Nagaraj’s intention was to ensure that the college achieved good results and that all students passed the examination, police said.

Kumar then contacted a friend, informed him about the leaked paper, and created a group on WhatsApp and Telegram named KSLU and KSLU notes.

The police said the arrests were made following a complaint by Vishwanatha K N, a member of Vigilance Squad 2. The chairman of Karnataka State Law University also filed a complaint with the police, stating that the Contract 1 paper, which was meant for law colleges affiliated with KSLU across Karnataka, was leaked on social media platforms. The police registered a case under charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and other sections of the BNS.