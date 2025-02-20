Bengaluru fire department well-equipped, but gaps remain

BENGALURU: Short circuits, cylinder blasts, or other unexpected triggers -- fires don’t come with disclaimers. But is our Fire and Emergency Services department truly capable of handling a situation like the Carlton Towers blaze? Officials say they are almost there, but gaps remain, which they are working to close.

Uday Vijayan, managing trustee and president of Beyond Carlton, a people’s initiative for fire safety, said that since the Carlton Towers fire in February 2010 — which claimed nine lives and injured 70 — the fire department has made significant upgrades. “From setting up fire stations to acquiring modern emergency equipment and skilled personnel, there has been progress.

However, the real gap lies in how people unknowingly violate safety norms or take risks, making their surroundings vulnerable to fire incidents,” he said.

Many buildings receive clearance, but violations begin once people move in, often in the name of modifications. This is largely because residents are unaware of what can increase the risk of fire, he added. Vijayan told TNIE the fire department has introduced a mandatory clearance procedure, requiring buildings to undergo inspection every two years to check for any violations done over time.

However, he stressed that awareness — especially knowing what to do first when a fire breaks out — must now be the department’s top priority. “The man on the spot is key. If prevention is focused on, rather than just fighting fires, every place can be made safe and incidents can be prevented,” he added.

Fire dept to acquire robots

Former DGP, Fire and Emergency Services, Kamal Pant told TNIE the department is in the process of acquiring specialized robots to handle fires in high-risk areas, where it’s too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

These robots will be deployed in situations where the fire is extremely intense, such as the Anekal incident, where cracker godowns were completely engulfed in flames. In such cases, robots will be able to enter hazardous zones, suppress the flames, and create a safer environment. This will allow firefighters to enter the area and contain the remaining fire, reducing the risk to human lives while ensuring quicker and more efficient firefighting operations.

Pant explained that the department is also equipped with high-rise platforms, which are specialized ladders capable of reaching heights of up to 120feet, and even more in certain cases.