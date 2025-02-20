Doctor’s plaint: Woman sought prescription to kill mother-in-law

BENGALURU: A city-based doctor filed a complaint against a woman for seeking a prescription to kill her mother-in-law. Sanjaynagar police are on the lookout for the suspect who is said to have switched off her mobile phone after the doctor warned her that he would report the matter to the police. The suspect even deleted the chat messages. However, the doctor had managed to take screenshots of the chats which he submitted to the police for investigation.

Dr Sunil Kumar Hebbi of Dr Hebbi’s Clinic in Bhadrappa Layout, filed the complaint on Monday. He reportedly received a WhatsApp message on Monday at 2pm, greeting him with a ‘Hi’, and responded to it. The suspect introduced herself as Sahana, and said she was from Bengaluru and claimed that she had got his number on social media.

She sought to communicate in Kannada, and he too replied to her messages in Kannada. When Dr Hebbi asked her about her health concerns, she said she wanted to confide in him about an issue. When he instilled confidence in her, she asked him to prescribe tablets to kill her aged mother-in-law who was harassing her, and said she couldn’t undergo the torture any more.

The doctor, who spoke to the media, said he told Sahana that a doctor’s duty is to save lives and not to kill. He also told her she had got his phone number but was misusing it, but she pleaded for the prescription. When he refused, she messaged him repeatedly, asking for the name of any killer tablets.

Dr Hebbi claimed that it could also be an attempt to trap him as he is engaged in social activism and has faced opposition. He said the suspect was not familiar to him and their conversation had lasted just five minutes. The woman is also said to have apologised and requested him not to report the matter. The suspect did not have her display picture on WhatsApp.