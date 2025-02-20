Hyderabad doctor jumps into Tungabhadra river to swim, goes missing

KOPPAL: A day after a doctor from Hyderabad went missing after jumping into the Tungabhadra river in Sanapur, Koppal district, the administration has called in an expert team for the rescue operation.

A senior district official stated that both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been called in for assistance. Local steel plants and factories have been roped in to provide equipment, including underwater cameras, for the rescue effort.

On Tuesday, Ananya Rao, 26, arrived at a homestay in Sanapur village with two friends. She decided to go swimming in the river. A video of her jumping in without any safety gear or life jacket has gone viral.

Local tour operators claimed the organizing staff discouraged Ananya from jumping, as the water flow had increased after release from the dam. Over the past few days, the Tungabhadra Dam has been discharging excess water to Andhra Pradesh, leading to higher water levels.

“Ananya insisted on jumping without a life jacket, stating that she had done similar jumps before. The rock she jumped from is 20 feet high, and the water flow was strong. The organizers requested her to wear a life jacket, and while the staff was collecting the gear, she jumped. So far, there has been no trace of her,” said a tour operator from Sanapur.

A district official said efforts are on to trace her. “We are also investigating what went wrong at the tourist spot. There are clear safety guidelines for tourists entering the water.”