Pro rata charges for car parking slashed to Rs 200 per sqm in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a move that would help lakhs of consumers across the city who apply for new water connections, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has slashed the existing pro rata charges to be paid for car parking space in the basement, stilt and ground floor by 50 per cent.

The new rate would be Rs 200 per square metre of the built-up area in these spaces. A circular in this connection was issued by the Water Board on February 18, and came into effect on Tuesday.

Pro rata charge is a one-time non-refundable payment made for water and sanitary connections by house owners at the time of obtaining a new connection. It is calculated based on per square metre of built-up area of the property.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar told TNIE, “There is much ambiguity prevailing on how to calculate car parking space in the basement, stilt or ground floor. Some engineers levy Rs 400 per sqm while some levy Rs 200 per sqm.

To help house owners, we have decided to fix it at Rs 200 per sqm This will benefit lakhs of people who opt for new water and sanitary connections from February 18.”

Asked about house owners who have already paid a higher sum, he said, “It will come into effect from the day of issue of the circular, and not retrospectively.”

The circular states, “In case of parking area, basement/stilt/ground floor which are not utilisable for domestic or non-domestic purposes by the consumer, for such built-up area 50% of pro rata charges shall be specified under sub-regulation (3). It shall be levied and collected by the Board on the total built-up area.” It added that the Board meeting on January 7, 2025, had given consent for this.