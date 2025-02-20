Two-storey building tilts in Thippasandra

BENGALURU: A two-storey building partially collapsed in Thippasandra in Jeevan Bhima Nagar police station limits on Wednesday evening. The five occupants of the building managed to escape as the building started tilting. No casualties were reported.

The lower portion of the building gave way, and it slightly leaned precariously to the right. The fire and emergency services department received a call around 4.58 pm and two fire tenders from Mayo Hall and Mahadevapura, along with an SDRF team, rushed to the spot.

According to a senior fire officer, preliminary investigations suggest that the collapse was caused by foundation work being carried out on an adjacent site. As the collapsed structure was old, the excavation work may have weakened its stability. The fire department, along with the BBMP, is currently clearing the debris.

The police said the building housed five occupants who were staying there on rent. A store was also located on the premises. According to them, they heard “cracking” sounds and immediately ran out of the house.A few two-wheelers parked on the premises were damaged. No FIR has been registered yet. Further investigations are on.