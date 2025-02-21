33-year-old woman gang-raped on private hotel's terrace in Bengaluru; three held

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Koramangala, police said on Friday.

Three of the accused have been arrested and the incident occurred around midnight on Thursday, they added.

The woman works in catering services and serves food at events, police said.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was waiting at Jyothi Nivas College junction when four men in their twenties approached her and started a conversation.

After befriending her, they invited her to dinner at a hotel, police added. After dinner, they allegedly made sexual advances toward her and gang-raped her on the terrace of a private hotel.