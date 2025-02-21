Man arrested for beating Nigerian to death in Bengaluru on drug peddling suspicion

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old Nigerian was beaten to death in Bagalur police limits on Wednesday. Suspecting the Nigerian to be a drug peddler, the accused picked up an argument with him. This led to a fight between them. Adiyako Masalio, the Nigerian, succumbed to head injuries. Police arrested the accused identified as Yasin Khan alias dragon, a resident of Bellahalli, who worked in a local welding shop.

The police said the incident took place at Bellahalli. After an argument, Masalio allegedly assaulted Khan. Later, he grabbed a knife from a nearby chicken stall and threatened to stab Khan. Khan, meanwhile, attacked Masalio with a wooden reaper.

Masalio, who suffered head injuries, started running towards Bellahalli Bande, where he collapsed and died. Khan, after his arrest, told police that Masalio, who came to the chicken stall in a car along with his associate, started behaving suspiciously.

Suspecting that Masalio came there to keep drugs and share the location to buyers to pick it up, Khan along with a few locals started questioning him. The police suspect that Masalio and his friend might have come to the stall to buy chicken. His friend stepped out of the car and ran away when Masalio and Khan fought. Efforts are on to trace Masalio’s friend.

The police have alerted the Nigerian embassy.

“Masalio carried no drugs. The accused stated he suspected Masalio to be a drug peddler and questioned him. This led to a fight between them,” B Ramesh, Joint Commissioner of Police (East) said.