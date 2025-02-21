Prevention better than burns, awareness is key

BENGALURU: Fire safety awareness is one of the pivotal factors in avoiding fire accidents. However, there is a lack of awareness among the public on steps to be taken to prevent fire accidents.

D Rasheed, former Deputy Director, Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services, told TNIE that awareness among the public in fighting fire has taken a back seat. There are certain rules set by the fire department but nobody follows them, he laments.

“Fire safety becomes important to those who become victims. A concave piece of broken glass in a pile of dust can cause a blaze, when sunlight hits it. Similarly cotton, which is made of cellulose and used in garages, can easily catch fire naturally with sunlight. Around 90 per cent of all fire accidents are due to sheer negligence,” he explained. His advice: The RA Mundkur Fire and Emergency Services Academy near Dairy Circle on Bannerghatta Road provides training in fire-fighting to the public, and everybody should attend it.

“The Fire department conducts awareness programmes. Awareness among the public is decreasing with each passing day. If it happens on a personal or organisational level, there is some seriousness. Garbage thrown in empty plots results in fires, yet nobody acts.

Even in industries, fire safety which should be discussed at board meetings, gradually takes a back seat. In high-rise buildings, there should be a fire audit every three months. There are rules, but they remain only in books, and nobody follows them. There are complaints against fire officers if they inspect a building to check if rules are being followed,” Rasheed added.

Cheryl Rebello, CEO, Beyond Carlton, a people’s initiative for fire safety, said awareness begins with a small spark. “Awareness does not mean only knowing about it. One should learn about it, become self-aware and actively engage in it. We need to educate and promote it. It is about how interested we are,” she said.

“Actually, fire is a friend, it helps us cook, it keeps us warm. In a sense, fire is a gift to us. If we neglect it, it can create harm. All fire accidents are preventable, and negligence is the main cause. Even if we don’t care about waste, it can cause damage with a small spark.