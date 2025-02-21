Safety inspection for Bengaluru Metro's first driverless train on February 24

Bengaluru: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will carry out the inspection of the first driverless train for the Yellow Line which arrived from China on February 24, said Metro officials.

Meanwhile, in another significant development, the six domestically manufactured coaches for the Line which reached Hebbagodi depot a fortnight ago have been coupled to form the second train for the Yellow Line.

A senior official told TNIE, “We had filed our application to the CMRS for sending them to the Railway Board. The Commissioner has cleared the documents and will inspect the train on February 24. This will only be a train inspection and the Yellow Line will be inspected by the end of March.”

The train had reached Hebbagodi depot over a year earlier on Feb 14, 2024.

The 19.15-km line from R V Road to Bommasandra via Electronic City was ready long ago but could not be launched due to a delay in the supply of driverless trains.