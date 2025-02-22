11 men flash swords, lethal weapons enroute Karnataka's Hoskote, arrested

BENGALURU: Eleven men were arrested by the DJ Police for flashing swords and other lethal weapons enroute to Hosakote. They are facing trouble as rowdy sheets are being opened against them. The police recovered seven two-wheelers from them.

“With regard to certain videos circulating on social media pertaining to some individuals going on two-wheelers flashing some lethal weapons, rowdy sheets will be opened against the 11 accused who have been arrested,” B Dayananda, Bengaluru Police Commissioner said.

The incident happened on February 13 night during Shab-e-Barat. The accused were going from DJ Halli to Hosakote and flashed the lethal weapons while going on the KR Puram hanging bridge. Some of the arrested are identified as Adnan Pasha, Niyamathulla Mujahid Ahmed, Sahil Hussain, Nayeem Pasha and Arafath Tasleem Pasha. All the accused are majors.

“Proper bandobast was made across the city due to Shab-e-Barat. Despite bandobast, the accused managed to go till Hosakote by flashing lethal weapons. The Joint Commissioner of Police (East) will inquire about this and a report will be submitted. Based on the findings of the report, action will be taken against the erring policemen. There is no information if they had threatened or attacked anybody,” the commissioner added.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said such people will be brought to book. “We do not spare anybody who takes law and order into their hands. Our police are quite competitive. That is why Karnataka is peaceful compared to many other states in India. We maintain law and order,” the home minister said.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the accused by the DJ Halli police. Further investigations are on.