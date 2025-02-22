200 liter drinking water per house daily in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To address confusion over apartment water connection charges, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will launch a model fee calculator on its website.

This tool will allow consumers to easily estimate connection costs for their apartments or houses, ensuring greater clarity and transparency, said BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar. Apartment residents with Cauvery water connections will receive a guaranteed daily supply of 200 litres of drinking water per household.

Speaking at a meeting hosted by the Bangalore Apartment Federation on Friday, Manohar announced that BWSSB will establish a three-member committee, led by the Chief Engineer to assist handle complaints related to water tariffs. This committee will thoroughly review grievances and provide timely resolutions.

Following the inauguration of the Cauvery Phase 5 project, BWSSB now has sufficient water resources and is working to distribute the supply across Bengaluru in a phased manner.

BWSSB officials have already visited several apartments in Bengaluru East and addressed their concerns. In collaboration with the Bangalore Apartment Federation, the board is conducting a series of meetings to prevent water shortages.

“Through 258 Cauvery Connection Campaigns, over 21,000 connections have been provided so far. Meetings are being held across all zones to ensure maximum resident participation,” he said.